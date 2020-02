NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For the first time ever, a woman is Dean of the Yale School of Medicine.

Doctor Nancy Brown took office on Saturday. She’s the 19th dean in the 210-year history of the school.

Brown graduated from Yale college in 1981 and earned her medical degree at Harvard.

Brown comes to Yale from Vanderbilt University where she was Chair of the Department of Medicine.

Prior to Brown, Dr. Robert Alpern led the Yale School of Medicine since 2004.