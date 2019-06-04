Drama students show glitz and glam in New Haven for awards show

Dozens of Connecticut drama students dressed to the nines for their version of the Tony Awards.

Students from around the state entered the Shubert Theatre on Monday night from the Stephen Sondheim Awards Red Carpet.

The Sondheim Awards recognize excellence in high school musical theater in all of the usual categories.

The winners of the best actor and best actress awards will go on to participate in the Jimmy Awards in New York City.

