Drive-by parade held in honor of Waterbury priests supporting community remotely amid pandemic

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A drive-by parade was held in Waterbury Sunday afternoon in honor of a local priest from the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception who has been supporting his flock remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade gathered hundreds of people together – in their cars – to honor the priest. Cars lined up to show him their appreciation during these tough times.

Donna Finneran, a volunteer for the church told News 8, “Our priests, they’ve been doing mass for us on the Facebook and doing rosaries every day for us. Every day saying prayers with us and we want to give back to them…Our pastor always says, ‘a family that prays together, stays together.'”

Volunteers say they couldn’t think of a better day to do this celebration than on a beautiful Mother’s Day.