Drive-by parade held in honor of Waterbury priests supporting community remotely amid pandemic

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A drive-by parade was held in Waterbury Sunday afternoon in honor of a local priest from the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception who has been supporting his flock remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade gathered hundreds of people together – in their cars – to honor the priest. Cars lined up to show him their appreciation during these tough times.

Donna Finneran, a volunteer for the church told News 8, “Our priests, they’ve been doing mass for us on the Facebook and doing rosaries every day for us. Every day saying prayers with us and we want to give back to them…Our pastor always says, ‘a family that prays together, stays together.'”

Volunteers say they couldn’t think of a better day to do this celebration than on a beautiful Mother’s Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Waterbury honors local priests with drive-by parade on Mother's Day

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury honors local priests with drive-by parade on Mother's Day"

New Haven FD extract driver from rollover crash on Woodward Ave.

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven FD extract driver from rollover crash on Woodward Ave."

AMR first responder honored with car parade

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "AMR first responder honored with car parade"

Ansonia first responders speak about stresses on the front lines fighting coronavirus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ansonia first responders speak about stresses on the front lines fighting coronavirus"

New Haven restaurant petitioning Lamont to let bars sell ready to drink cocktails

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven restaurant petitioning Lamont to let bars sell ready to drink cocktails"

One Good Thing: Lowe's sends flowers to North Haven senior home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: Lowe's sends flowers to North Haven senior home"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss