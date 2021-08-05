Drive gives thousands of backpacks to students in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Hundreds of backpacks given to families all across Connecticut.

It’s all in an effort by one organization to bring the community together.

On Wednesday, 1,300 backpacks were given out at an event in Waterbury and the backpacks were stocked with items getting children ready for the school year.

Families were able to pick up the free backpacks for their students. Students anywhere from 5 to 17 years old were able to take one home.

The drive was held at the new Waterbury location for the Aces Stem Magnet Middle School at Chase and while the vice principal was handing out the bags, any student was able to pick one up.

It’s all in an effort to support local families as they prepare for the fall, giving them a break in a difficult time.

Families were also able to grab a sweet treat and a few donated books as well. Notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons and folders were all in the backpacks to help the students get ready for the classroom.

During the drive, they went through boxes and boxes of materials. Thanks to a half dozen donors, the backpacks were able to be given out.