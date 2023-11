ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Police report that a driver was arrested after crashing into a telephone pole in Ansonia Sunday night.

The crash happened a little before 6 p.m. Sunday evening. The driver was the only person in their car when the accident occurred.

The driver did not suffer any injuries but he was arrested for Driving Under the Influence. Police are not releasing the identity of the driver at this time.

The road is now open and a UI crew is assessing the damage at the scene.