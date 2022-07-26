WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police have arrested a man who fled the scene of a hit-and-run where a bicyclist died.

On Thursday last week, officers said they responded to a call on East Main Street for reports of a hit-and-run accident involving someone on a bike. Police found a man laying in the roadway, who was later identified as Daryl Hammond, 59, from Waterbury.

He was said to have life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

While investigating the crash, police said they were able to ID the car that struck Hammond as a Blue Chevrolet Cobalt. They later found the owner of the car, J. Quan Ballard, 22, of Waterbury.

Once police located Ballard officers said they placed him under arrest with charges of evading responsibility, which is a felony offense.

Two days after the hit-and-run, on June 23, Hammond succumbed to his injuries at Saint Mary’s Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Since Hammond has died, the collision is now being investigated as a fatal hit-and-run by Waterbury police, according to the police department’s press release. If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to please contact the CRU unit at (203) 346-3975.