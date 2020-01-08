Closings
Driver found deceased after serious crash on I-91 in North Haven, State Police are investigating

by: Teresa Pellicano

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The driver of a car involved in a crash on I-91 in North Haven Tuesday night has died.

The North Haven Patch reported serious injuries in a crash on I-91 near exit 9 in North Haven around 7:45 p.m.

According to the North Haven Fire Department, the incident was originally reported as a motor vehicle crash, however a male driver was found in the driver’s seat of his vehicle deceased.

State Police and North Haven FD are on the scene investigating at this time.

According the the Patch, the scene has since been cleared.

