Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Driver found deceased on I-91 in North Haven, CT State Police are investigating

New Haven

by: Teresa Pellicano

Posted: / Updated:
policelights2_217911

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The driver of a car involved in an incident on I-91 North near exit 9 in North Haven on Tuesday night has died.

According to the North Haven Fire Department, the incident was originally reported as a motor vehicle crash; however, a male driver was found in the driver’s seat of his vehicle deceased.

Troop I dispatch confirmed that this was not a motor vehicle crash.

His cause of death is unknown at this time.

Troop I confirmed that I-91 has since been cleared; however, they were still on scene investigating the incident as of 11 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

CT churches debate possible armed guards in light of violence at places of worship around the country

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT churches debate possible armed guards in light of violence at places of worship around the country"

East Haven bank robbery in progress caught on security camera

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "East Haven bank robbery in progress caught on security camera"

Macy's department store to close Meriden location

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy's department store to close Meriden location"

Suspect in New Haven neighbor fatal shooting due in court

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect in New Haven neighbor fatal shooting due in court"

New Haven Mayor Elicker releases mayoral transitional report

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Mayor Elicker releases mayoral transitional report"

SOLD: Long-vacant 'Pirelli Building' on Long Wharf in New Haven to become hotel

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "SOLD: Long-vacant 'Pirelli Building' on Long Wharf in New Haven to become hotel"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss