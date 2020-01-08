Driver found deceased on I-91 in North Haven, CT State Police are investigating

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The driver of a car involved in an incident on I-91 North near exit 9 in North Haven on Tuesday night has died.

According to the North Haven Fire Department, the incident was originally reported as a motor vehicle crash; however, a male driver was found in the driver’s seat of his vehicle deceased.

Troop I dispatch confirmed that this was not a motor vehicle crash.

His cause of death is unknown at this time.

Troop I confirmed that I-91 has since been cleared; however, they were still on scene investigating the incident as of 11 p.m.