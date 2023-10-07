MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Milford Fire Department report that a driver freed themselves after their car rolled over in a traffic accident on I-95 Saturday evening.

Fire crews arrive to the scene on I-95 around 7:15 p.m. to find an overturned sedan off the road and in the tree line. The vehicle was resting on the driver side.

The driver was able to remove themselves from the vehicle prior to the arrival of the Fire Department. The driver was transported to Yale ED to have their injuries assessed but MFD reported that their injuries appeared minor.

This is currently an active scene and the Fire Department encourages the public to use caution when driving in the area.