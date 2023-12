MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A person was hospitalized Tuesday morning when the truck they were driving overturned in Milford.

The truck, which was carrying sand, rolled over at about 7:50 a.m. on Schoolhouse Road near the Interstate 95 on and off ramps, according to the Milford Fire Department.

The sand in the truck was then used to divert the fuel that spilled onto the ground, preventing it from entering waterways. A hazmat truck contained the rest of the leak.