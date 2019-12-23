Breaking News
Driver in custody after crashing car into Ansonia home, fleeing scene
by: Alex Ceneviva

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are on scene in Ansonia where a car crashed into a home on Monday.

Police say that a car struck the house at 35 Platt Street and that just the driver of that car was injured.

The driver, who was also the only occupant in the car, then fled the scene following the crash, but was later found on Main Street and taken into custody.

The driver’s identity and charges have not yet been released.

It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time of the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

