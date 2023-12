WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A driver was injured after a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Waterbury, according to police.

Officers and the fire department responded to the crash just after 2 a.m. at 236 Fiske St. Police said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and suffered head injuries.

The driver was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

