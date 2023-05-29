WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was hospitalized after their car crashed into a tree Monday morning in Woodbridge.

The Woodbridge Police Department responded to the area of Rt. 243 near the intersection of Rt. 114 around 3 a.m. Police said a car was traveling westbound on Rt. 243 when it left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver was extracted from the car by fire officials and transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The driver’s identity and the status of their injuries has not been released at this time.

While Rt. 243 was temporarily closed-off to traffic, it has since reopened.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to reach out to Woodbridge police at (203) 387-2511.