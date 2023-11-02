HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A driver was injured after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Hamden, according to police.

Police said the crash occurred around 5:10 a.m. in the area of 3800 Whitney Ave. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle that had struck a utility pole. Police said the pole needed immediate repair after the crash.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Whitney Avenue was closed between Shepard Avenue and Lawrence Road after the crash but has since reopened.

Stay with News 8 for updates.