NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were taken to a hospital after a car crashed into a grocery store in New Haven Monday afternoon.

The car slammed into the CTown Supermarket on Greenwich Avenue.

According to Rick Fontana, the director of emergency operations of New Haven’s Office of Emergency Management, the driver likely suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

One person in the vehicle was injured. A store employee and customer suffered what Fontana described as non-serious injuries. All three were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The store remained closed Tuesday morning as building officials inspected it.