Driver shot and killed, car crashes into pole in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A person has died after being shot before crashing the car they were driving in West Haven on Friday afternoon.

Police say that at 2:42 p.m., officers responded to 810 First Avenue for the report of a car crash into a poll.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the driver of the vehicle appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene. Their identity has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 203 937- 3900.