Driver sought in New Haven hit-and-run that left man in critical condition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Haven police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian in critical condition on Monday night.

Police say that at around 8:07 p.m., officers responded to Columbus Avenue, near West Street in the Hill neighborhood after receiving 911 calls for a pedestrian struck by a car.

Emergency crews then found a man lying in the roadway, severely injured. He was taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital where he remains in critical condition. His identity has not been released.

Officers learned on scene that the driver of the vehicle involved had fled the scene of the crash. A description of the driver or vehicle was not given.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.