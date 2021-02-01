Slick roads reported; drivers asked to stay off roadways as DOT crews work to clear falling snow

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Drivers are encouraged to “stay safe, stay home” Monday as Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) crews will be out clearing snow from roadways.

DOT said roads are reserved for “essential travel” only.

For those who do need to travel, they’re asked to use caution and give themselves extra time on roadways. Storm Team 8 said high wind gusts are possible and could cause visibility issues later in the day.

News 8’s Kent Pierce will be live on GMCT all morning with a live look at road conditions in New Haven County, while Meteorologist Ashley Baylor will be out near the shoreline.

So far, News 8 crews are reporting slick roads with all of that freshly fallen snow.

“We’re in an SUV with snow tires on it and we’re still fishtailing out here, so it is a very difficult morning,” Baylor said.

A travel ban is also in effect for all tractor-trailers on Interstate 84 and for empty and tandem tractor-trailers on I-91 and I-95.

Starting at 5AM, Mon 2/1:

-Ban on ALL tractor trailers on I84 + ban on EMPTY and TANDEM tractor trailers on I91 & I95 (COVID-related shipments are exempt)

-All motorists are advised to stay home & off the roads; essential travel only — Connecticut Department of Transportation (@CTDOTOfficial) February 1, 2021

