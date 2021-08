NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New statistics show drug overdoses in the New Haven area have increased 40 percent in 2020.

According to a new report from DataHaven, there were 141 deaths in 2020 compared to 101 in 2019. Both are record highs.

The report commissioned by the Quinnipiac Valley Health District in partnership with the New Haven Health Department illustrates that support and resources for addiction treatment are more important than ever.