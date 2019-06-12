Drug raid in Waterbury turns into standoff, sends schools into lockdown as precaution

New Haven

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Schools in Waterbury were put under a lockdown earlier Tuesday when a drug raid turned into a police standoff.

Officers tried to serve a search warrant on Mill Street that afternoon.

They say they tried to detain the suspect, 34-year-old Matthew Carr, but he allegedly barricaded himself in the building. That prompted the schools to go into lockdown as a precaution.

Carr ended up surrendering after about an hour.

Police say they have found suspected crack cocaine, seven rifles and a lot of ammo. Charges against Carr are pending.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss