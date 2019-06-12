Drug raid in Waterbury turns into standoff, sends schools into lockdown as precaution

Schools in Waterbury were put under a lockdown earlier Tuesday when a drug raid turned into a police standoff.

Officers tried to serve a search warrant on Mill Street that afternoon.

They say they tried to detain the suspect, 34-year-old Matthew Carr, but he allegedly barricaded himself in the building. That prompted the schools to go into lockdown as a precaution.

Carr ended up surrendering after about an hour.

Police say they have found suspected crack cocaine, seven rifles and a lot of ammo. Charges against Carr are pending.

