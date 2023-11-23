WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspected drunk driver faces multiple charges after Wallingford police say he avoided traffic stops and crashed into a light pole and salon early Thursday morning.

An officer tried to pull over a man who was driving erratically around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Center Street and East Main Street. Police said the driver, later identified as Matthey Hackley of Wallingford, failed to stop, and the officer did not pursue him.

A short time later, police said the officer spotted the same car in a municipal parking lot downtown and tried to stop the vehicle again. Hackley allegedly sped from the scene, struck a light pole, and turned north onto North Colony Road before crashing into the front of Style By Katelyn, located at 26 North Colony Rd.

Matthew Hackley (Photo: Wallingford Police Department)

Police said Hackley ran away from the scene and was eventually caught near Meadow Street. Officers found a set of brass knuckles on him and a ball peen hammer in his vehicle.

Hackley was charged with reckless driving, failure to obey police single, driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol, engaging police in a pursuit, evading responsibility/property damage, interfering with an officer/resisting, and illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle. He was released from custody after posting a $5,000 surety bond.

No one was injured. According to police, the storefront and vehicle were significantly damaged. The Wallingford Fire Department, electric division and building department responded to assess the damage.