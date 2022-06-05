SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) – A Seymour man was arrested by Connecticut State Police Saturday evening after he drove in the wrong direction on Route 8 while intoxicated, getting in three separate accidents.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, Connecticut State Police reportedly received multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding a wrong-way driver on Route 8. The operator was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes by exit 23 in Beacon Falls.

State Troopers were dispatched to the area. Once they arrived, they discovered the vehicle was disabled and stopped just north of exit 22 in Seymour.

They identified the driver as 51-year-old Kevin Reilly of Seymour.

Responders say he got in three separate accidents prior to becoming disabled in the northbound median/left lane. Troopers say two of these accidents caused minor injuries to others, while the third had no injuries reported.

While speaking with Reilly, Troopers reported an odor of alcoholic beverages from his breath. According to police, his eyes were also bloodshot and watery, and his speech was slurred. Troopers administered a sobriety test, which Reilly failed.

Reilly received multiple charges and was issued a $5,000 bond before he was released to a sober party.

He will appear in court on June 27.