MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A dump truck crashed on I-84 East in Middlebury Friday morning, according to the state DOT.

The crash occurred on the exit 17 off-ramp just after 1:30 a.m. No one was seriously injured during the collision, according to investigators. However, Life Star was called to the scene to assist authorities.

There is still no word on what may have caused this crash or who was involved.

State authorities said that travelers should expect delays and lane closures when driving in this area Friday morning.

