Dumpster fire fills building with smoke, closes roads in downtown New Haven

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (New Haven Fire Twitter)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Crews responded to a dumpster fire that filled a nearby building with smoke and closed some roads in downtown New Haven on Thursday morning.

Fire officials say that a fire had started in a dumpster and then extended to the building behind the post office at 754 Chapel Street.

Car 33 reporting a working fire @ 754 Chapel. Fire in a dumpster extending to the building — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) April 18, 2019

The Fire Chief told News 8 that there is no damage to the building behind the post office but that the building filled with smoke.

Part of State Street and Chapel Street were blocked off while crews investigated.

It's unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the dumpster fire at this time.