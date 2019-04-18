New Haven

Dumpster fire fills building with smoke, closes roads in downtown New Haven

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 09:44 AM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Crews responded to a dumpster fire that filled a nearby building with smoke and closed some roads in downtown New Haven on Thursday morning. 

Fire officials say that a fire had started in a dumpster and then extended to the building behind the post office at 754 Chapel Street.  

The Fire Chief told News 8 that there is no damage to the building behind the post office but that the building filled with smoke. 

Part of State Street and Chapel Street were blocked off while crews investigated. 

It's unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the dumpster fire at this time. 

