Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day to benefit Joy in Childhood Foundation, supports local children’s hospitals

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale Frontline healthcare workers receive free Dunkin’ beverages through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood foundation.

Today is Iced Coffee Day at Dunkin’ restaurants. It’s not just a chance to pick up your favorite drink, but a way to give back to the community; particularly healthcare workers on the frontlines.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has been around since 2006, and has raised some thirty-million dollars and is expected to do another seven-million by the end of the year.

An iced brew, along with those famous ‘Dunkin’ Munchkins’ are being served to healthcare workers for their frontline commitment during this pandemic.

It is Dunkins’ way of saying thank you for facing frontline challenges.

“The most challenging thing is losing those precious family members and also not being able to see the patients, that you used to see that would come in smiling…being able to help and connect with people,” said one financial access facilitator.

“Very challenging… everyday coming in here, very nervous,” said Andrew Morro, patient transport. “We got through it all. We’re a team here.”

It also takes team work at area Dunkin’ restaurants. In addition to providing iced brewed favorites to healthcare workers, the company is giving back to community hospitals and clinics that are responsible for administering vaccines.

Dunkin’ crew member Rebecca Moore said “Dunkin’ is donating to the Joy in Childhood foundation, which donates to local hospitals.” These hospitals and clinics are responsible for administering vaccines–giving the public a fighting chance against COVID-19.

