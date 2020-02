MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Dunkin’ is opening its latest “next generation” store on Friday. The new location will be in Milford.

The coffee mogul says its store of the future will have new, innovative technology and design elements that make it easier for customers to “run on Dunkin’.”

The grand opening will be Friday, Feb. 14 at 7 a.m.

The first 100 people in line will get free coffee for one year.

The store is located at 275 Bridgeport Ave.