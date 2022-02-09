NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The bald eagle baddie, “Rover,” has become a Central Park sensation and he has humble beginnings, hatching in New Haven four years ago.

After a few viral videos and a New York Times article, birdwatchers are flocking to the park to see him in action.

“He’s another child from New Haven who is becoming world famous in a way,” said Outdoor Adventure Coordinator for the city of New Haven, Martin Torresquintero.

In 2016, fans flocked to the Elm City to check out his parents Rachel and Warren. The couple welcomed fluffy, photogenic eaglets in 2018.

Soon after, Rover and his siblings got their tracking bands. It was not always easy for Rover. Like a lot of young adults, he had a hard time leaving the nest.

“Rover would actually be a cry baby sometimes, like he would be in the nest and he would like ‘eh, eh’ screaming for the parents to sneak him some food,” Torresquintero said.

After some tough love, he learned to hunt. Now he is showing off his skills for bird enthusiasts in New York City and terrorizing seagulls in the process.

“They are not the best hunters. So, they go after easy prey, and a seagull may be a lot easier to catch than something else,” Torresquintero said.

Thanks to a keen eye or should we say eagle eye birdwatcher, they snapped a picture of his bracelet details and tie him to his Elm City nest. Bird enthusiasts hope all of this attention brings more attention to conservation.

“It also shows us how important it is to do tracking and do banding because now we can understand how these wonderful raptors migrate, survive,” Torresquintero said.