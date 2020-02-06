Earthquake evacuees in Puerto Rico getting help in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Since those earthquakes starting shaking Puerto Rico, close to 30 people from the island have come to the offices of The Hispanic Coalition of Greater Waterbury seeking help starting a new life on solid ground.

Several more families came on Thursday. Workers there are getting praised for the work they do, being a source of comfort to those who have endured a traumatic experience.

“This is a very fragile situation,” said Waterbury Alderwoman Brenda Cotto. “Having to see their houses be destroyed, the families suffering from depression.”

Some of the people coming in have told them they know of people who have committed suicide because of the crisis. That’s why coalition workers also strive to take care of them mentally — letting them know that people here care.

They also connect them with resources that can help them find jobs, a new place to live or whatever they need to begin again in Waterbury and Connecticut.

“They work non-stop for them to be in connection with different shelters or organizations that provide assistance with clothing, and with energy assistance and housing,” Cotto said.

And, within 30 days, a group of coalition members, including Waterbury State Representative, Geraldo Reyes, plans to head to Puerto Rico. The coalition is conducting a fundraiser right now — trying to raise $25,000 to buy critical supplies like bottled water, food, and clothing for those hit hard by the earthquakes. They also delivered supplies when Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico.

Cotto said they are taking steps to ensure that the Puerto Rican government doesn’t misuse aid like it’s been accused of doing.

“All the money — every single cent that is gathered or collected will go straight to the families,” Cotto said.

Anyone interested in donating funds to the effort can do so online. People have donated more than $8,000 so far.