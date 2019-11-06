East Haven basement fire kills several dogs

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Haven Fire Department responded to a house fire that has left several dogs dead late Wednesday morning.

Fire crews got the call around 11:38 a.m.

The East Haven Fire Chief told News 8 several dogs were found in the home and were only able to resuscitate one of them. The rest have succumbed to their injuries. The exact number of dogs involved is not known at this time.

Fire officials believe the fire started in the basement, but the exact cause is under investigation.

No humans were in the home at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

