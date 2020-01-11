Breaking News
6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Puerto Rico

East Haven boy dies after hard-fought battle with illness

New Haven

by: Britney Dixon

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Jess O’Brien, GoFundMe)

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Seven-year-old Trenton O’Brien died Friday after a hard-fought battle with his illness.

According to a GoFundMe page, Trenton battled Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) for 204 days before it took his life. DIPG is a tumor that starts in the brain stem.

The type of tumor is very rare and there is not much information on the causes or treatments.

Trenton was loved by many in his community. In January 2020, Mayor Joe Carfora declared Jan.2 to be Trenton O’Brien Day. The proclamation described Trenton as “a special young man who is beloved by all who know him. Trenton is a warrior and should be recognized as such.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Exclusive: Waterbury man escapes earthquake in Puerto Rico

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Exclusive: Waterbury man escapes earthquake in Puerto Rico"

New Haven parking meter revenue drops $600,000

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven parking meter revenue drops $600,000"

East Haven town pool closes after safety concerns like mold, rust

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "East Haven town pool closes after safety concerns like mold, rust"

USPS and Naugatuck police implementing ways to prevent 'mail fishing'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "USPS and Naugatuck police implementing ways to prevent 'mail fishing'"

New mental health and substance abuse center opens in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New mental health and substance abuse center opens in New Haven"

Third suspect charged in deadly shooting in Waterbury that left one woman dead

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Third suspect charged in deadly shooting in Waterbury that left one woman dead"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss