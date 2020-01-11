East Haven boy dies after hard-fought battle with illness

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Seven-year-old Trenton O’Brien died Friday after a hard-fought battle with his illness.

According to a GoFundMe page, Trenton battled Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) for 204 days before it took his life. DIPG is a tumor that starts in the brain stem.

The type of tumor is very rare and there is not much information on the causes or treatments.

Trenton was loved by many in his community. In January 2020, Mayor Joe Carfora declared Jan.2 to be Trenton O’Brien Day. The proclamation described Trenton as “a special young man who is beloved by all who know him. Trenton is a warrior and should be recognized as such.”