EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Patricia Newsom, the victim of a 1975 murder, was exhumed to be cremated on Thursday, according to police.

Newsom was identified as the victim of a cold case murder in April after her body was originally exhumed in June 2022.

Cremation services will be provided by the East Haven Memorial Home at no cost to Newsom’s family, who will make the trip from Tennessee for the services.

“While this case remains under investigation, these latest developments are a full circle moment for us,” said East Haven Police Department Commander Captain Joseph Murgo. “We are honored to be able to finally bring Patricia one step closer to her final resting place with other members of her family.”