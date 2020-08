EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Teachers and supporters are coming together on Tuesday to demand action from East Haven’s Board of Education.

Educators say they want to make sure safety is a top priority when it comes to back-to-school plans. Protestors plan to meet outside of the East Haven High School auditorium at 7 p.m. tonight.

They’ll be presenting a petition to delay the start of the school year and use a hybrid model instead of full ‘in-person’ learning.