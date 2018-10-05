East Haven Fire Department: students exposed to coolant fluid on a bus Video

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The East Haven Fire Department has confirmed with News 8 that several children were hospitalized after an antifreeze leak on a school bus Thursday night. School officials say the bus was transporting the East Haven High School volleyball team.

East Haven Fire Chief Matt Marcarelli said the leak was caused from a broken coolant line on the bus that caused anti-freeze to spray and the bus to fill with smoke. One student has superficial burns. Another had an asthma attack, while a third was injured getting off the bus. School officials are describing all injuries as minor.

East Haven High School has released the following statement regarding the incident:

Please see official statement regarding tonight’s Girls Volleyball bus issue: pic.twitter.com/bqOuUdBivd — East Haven HS (@EHHSPrincipal) October 5, 2018

This is a developing story. News 8 will bring you any updates as they become available.