East Haven fire department receives $550,000 grant for new engine

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The East Haven Fire Department is getting a major upgrade, all thanks to a generous grant.

Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded the East Haven Fire Department the Assistance to Firefighters Grant. The East Haven Mayor and the Fire Chief made the announcement Wednesday.

The department plans to use the grant money to replace one of their fire engines. The new fire truck will also serve as a paramedic unit in the Foxon area.

The new fire engine will become the department’s primary engine and will hold more water for responding to areas that do not have hydrants.

East Haven Mayor Joseph Maturo Jr. says the $550,000 grant will help the department get the new fire engine for a fraction of the cost.

Fire Chief Matt Marcarelli said the department has seen an increase in calls, and the new engine will allow them to meet the growing demand for town services.

