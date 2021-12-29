East Haven fire officials release warning after child burned while attempting to do latest TikTok ‘challenge’

New Haven

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 photo, a logo of a smartphone app TikTok is seen on a user post on a smartphone screen, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven officials are warning residents about the latest TikTok challenge after a child was burned while attempting to do the ‘challenge.’

‘The Whoosh Bottle Experiment’ involved the use of alcohol and a bottle, which is ignited and creates a ‘whoosh,’ according to the East Haven fire chief.

On Dec. 28, the East Haven Fire Department responded to a call for burns around 8:30 p.m. While treating the child, officials learned that the child had been burned while doing this TikTok challenge. The challenge caused severe burns and the child is being treated at the Bridgeport Hospital Burn Center after being transferred from Yale Childrens’ Hospital.

Fire Chief Matt Marcarelli is reminding the public that fire is not a toy.

“This could easily have led to a fatality as well as a major fire in the house. Alcohol is a volatile flammable liquid and can act as an accelerant,” Marcarelli said.

The fire marshal is reaching out to East Haven Public Schools to make sure that kids are aware of the potential dangers associated with fire and the latest social media challenge.

