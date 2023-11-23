EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — While East Haven’s “The Golden Bachelor” contestant wasn’t on the show’s recent “Women Tell All” episode, she’s still sharing her secrets — about her beauty treatments, at least.

Peggy Dercole, who turned 70 last month, was one of the women (all over the age of 60) dating 72-year-old Gerry Turner during the “Bachelor” spinoff. The dental hygeniest was eliminated in the show’s second week.

The women recently spoke to Allure about their beauty secrets, sharing their tips and go-to routines.

Dercole is a breast cancer survivor who lost her hair and eyebrows while undergoing chemotherapy. She told Allure that while her hair has returned, it’s thinner than it used to be.

She said that “the eyebrows really make the face,” which is why she did microblading. She returns once a year for an annual touch-up.

However, she doesn’t want to take things too far.

“I’ve always said I’m going to age gracefully and not do lots of cosmetic work on my face,” she told Allure. “We all get tempted to do something because we liked the way we looked when we were young, of course. But I’m not ready to go that route. I just want to look healthy. And I still think I can make that happen on my own.”

That’s not the only secret she’s sharing. In a post for the Bachelor National blog, she’s seen wearing an apron that reads “PEGGY 70 and Cookin!” while discussing her favorite Thanksgiving recipes.

According to the blog, she loves entertaining, decorating and singing holiday music at Thanksgiving. What are her favorite recipes? Those are roasted vegetable casserole, Chrisstmas bark and seven fishes.

Her sangria recipe, however, is a secret she’ll never share.

The finale of “The Golden Bachelor” will air at 8 p.m. Nov. 30 on WTNH.