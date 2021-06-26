East Haven holds beach party, annual fireworks display

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a day of celebration and fun in East Haven. The town’s beach party kicked-off at noon on Saturday and the night ended with the much-anticipated fireworks.

“We missed the fireworks so much last year,” said Mike Carey, of East Haven. “It’s great to be here!”

The community gathered at East Haven Town Beach for the all-day event. People swam, picked-up food from food trucks, and listened to live music.

“We set up very early to get a spot,” said Tina Hedley, of East Haven. “It’s a family event, but it’s nice to see everyone out in the community this year again.”

The annual event wasn’t held last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. East Haven residents News 8 spoke with said they’re happy this beloved tradition is back.

“They do a really great job down here,” said Holly Antosh, of East Haven. “They should be proud of themselves.”

A lot of planning and preparation went into the event, with town departments coming together to make it happen. The town’s Department of Public Works rebuilt pavilions and did maintenance around the site, months in advance.

“Our guys really did a lot of work!” said Charlie Coyle, Superintendent of Operations for East Haven Public Works.

The town’s mayor said this is just the start of an exciting summer season ahead.

“We have a great summer series set up and we’re going to start it off [Saturday night] with our fireworks display,” said Mayor Joseph Carfora, of East Haven.

The event wrapped-up around 10 p.m.