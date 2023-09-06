EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 39-year-old Army veteran will receive the keys to his new — and free — home this weekend.

Building Homes for Heroes, a non-profit that gifts homes to veterans, chose Evan Marcy, a Purple Heart recipient who spent five years as an Army photographer, as its 343rd recipient.

The number is a tribute to the 343 firefighters killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. It’s a mission that’s personal for the non-profit’s founder.

“I was in the search and rescue of 9-11,” said Andy Pujok, the CEO and founder of Building Homes for Heroes. “I sat there in the rubble one night and made a promise. I actually said a prayer and asked God for help, and made a promise to serve my country. And that was the beginning.”

Marcy had his leg amputated after he was shot during a firefight in Afghanistan. He lives in New Orleans and wanted to move to Connecticut to be closer to his father, who is a retired New York City firefighter.

Marcy was told earlier this year that he’d get the home.

East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora said that philanthropy is what the town does.

“When Andy reached out to me this past winter and told me what they wanted to do here, you know, being the father of a Marine veteran, I was ecstatic,” Carfora said. “I welcomed them with open arms. East Haven is a very warm, giving community.”

Workers were putting the finishing touches on the home on Wednesday. It was a community endeavor, with companies like Irrigation Specialists of East Haven and Jordan’s Furniture donating items. JP Morgan Chase donated the home.