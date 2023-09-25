EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police have made an arrest in connection to a burglary that occurred on Sunday, according to authorities.

The East Haven Public Safety dispatch received a call on Sunday reporting an active burglary at a commercial building in the 300 block of Bradley Street.

The caller stated a man with a goatee and glasses who had been driving a silver BMW was inside the building actively stealing items.

Responding officers located the BMW leaving the scene but lost sight of it after it fled at a high rate of speed and attempts to stop it failed.

Police later determined the car used in the burglary had also been stolen. Police said photographs of the suspect and the BMW used in the burglary were disseminated to police.

Officers were able to develop a suspect and determined the burglar was 56-year-old John Kraszewski.

According to police, the stolen items were valued at $20,000.

The East Haven Police Investigative Servies Division checked several locations Kraszewski was known to frequent. Kraszewski was ultimately found inside the Birches Condo Complex. Police took him into custody without incident.

Police said Kraszewski was driving the stolen BMW with the stolen items inside from the commercial building on Bradley Street. He was taken to the East Haven Police Department for processing.

Kraszewski had several outstanding arrest warrants which he was served upon arrival at the police station.

He was charged with first-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree larceny, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree burglary.

Police said an arrest warrant for being in possession of the stolen BMW is forthcoming.

Kraszewski was held on $141,000 in bonds. He faced arraignment in New Haven court on Monday.