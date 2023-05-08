NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police have charged a 43-year-old East Haven man with second-degree larceny after he allegedly stole a utility trailer containing a youth lacrosse group’s equipment.

The items went missing in March from the campus of North Haven High School and North Haven Middle School. The trailer was stolen during the day, leaving students scrambling for the start of the season.

It was found a few days later.

Thomas P. Donovan was taken into custody on Saturday following anonymous tips, according to police. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.