East Haven man steals car from New Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 21-year-old male was arrested for stealing a car in East Haven early Monday evening.

On Dec. 9, New Haven police informed surrounding towns of a red Hyundai Elantra stolen from the city. East Haven Police Officer Kevin McGuire noticed a red Elantra on patrol near South End Road.

Once McGuire caught up with the Elantra, it turned onto Stoddard Road, stopped in front of a house and continued, according to police.

Police said Officer McGuire attempted to stop the vehicle but the operator, identified as 21-year-old Cyrus Biehl of East Haven, would not pull over.

Biehl struck McGuire’s cruiser before pulling into his next door neighbor’s driveway and hitting their parked car, according to police. Biehl parked the car and started running. After a short foot pursuit, McGuire was able to restrain him.

Biehl was arrested for third degree larceny, second degree reckless endangerment, third degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, reckless driving, evading responsibility and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

He was held on a $50,000 bond and faced a judge on Dec. 10.