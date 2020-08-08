East Haven man with cancer holds out hope as UI gets to work with national guard to restore power following Isaias

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The national guard and United Illuminating joined forces Friday to restore power to UI customers following the wide-spread power outages following Tropical Storm Isaias Tuesday.

The sound of a chainsaw was music to Michael Gregoire’s ears in Milford.

He told News 8, “We’re thrilled. Every UI guy that came down here or town guy I said ‘can you give us some hope, man, we need some help.’”

In East Haven, the story is a little different.

Friday, Dan Garitta was still holding out hope.

He explained, “We have no idea; it might be until Monday.”

Garitta said he called UI several times, even sent them text messages reporting the outage on his street. He said a few UI workers showed up Wednesday and told him another crew would be out to finish the job. When that didn’t happen, he called UI again.

“They said ‘we have no information at all in our database saying that anybody came out and worked on the powerlines.'”

Garitta has been dealing with a lot. He has cancer. He gets dehydrated quickly and hasn’t been able to sleep in the heat so he’s been dunking his bandana in water.

He explained, “This is the only thing that I have at that really helps me try to keep cool.”

It’s been four days since the storm knocked the power out for hundreds of thousands across the state, and while progress is being made in another town, Garitta says he feels like he’s been forgotten.

“There’s elderly people on the street and people with health issues, why can’t they [help us]? That’s all I wanna know,” he said.