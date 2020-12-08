East Haven mayor being released from hospital after weekend stay recovering from COVID-19

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora is being released from the hospital Tuesday after being admitted over the weekend while recovering from COVID-19.

The mayor announced his COVID-19 diagnosis on Saturday, Nov. 28. He released a statement Tuesday saying his cough had worsened over the weekend, and his doctor admitted him to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

Mayor Carfora said he was “treated with medications” and was able to catch up on rest that his cough prevented.

He said he was also able to continue working and talk with his staff during his hospital stay.

“I am feeling much better and I am happy to report I am being released today. I can’t thank everyone enough for the kind wishes,” Mayor Carfora said in the statement.

