East Haven mayor demands state action as coronavirus deaths rise in local nursing home

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora is calling for more to be done after 12 coronavirus related deaths have occurred at Whispering Pines Nursing Home.

The Mayor wrote a letter to the Commissioner of the State Department of Public Health earlier this week about the health and welfare of residents and staff at Whispering Pines.

The letter reads in part: “There are concerns about ongoing operation, and apprehensions about the lack of information and the quality of information that is being shared with the families, guardians, and/or conservators of residents.”

The Health Department is now providing guidance and oversight with the Healthcare quality and safety branch working inside the facility.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

East Haven mayor demands state action as coronavirus deaths rise in local nursing home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "East Haven mayor demands state action as coronavirus deaths rise in local nursing home"

Single-car crash under investigation after fatality in Waterbury

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Single-car crash under investigation after fatality in Waterbury"

CT churches seeing economic hardships after coronavirus halts services

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT churches seeing economic hardships after coronavirus halts services"

Young songwriter sings about the struggles of social distancing

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Young songwriter sings about the struggles of social distancing"

Waterbury religious leaders to hold virtual Easter mass for community on 'Holy Land'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury religious leaders to hold virtual Easter mass for community on 'Holy Land'"

Firefighters salute hospital workers in Waterbury on coronavirus frontline

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighters salute hospital workers in Waterbury on coronavirus frontline"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss