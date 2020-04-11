East Haven mayor demands state action as coronavirus deaths rise in local nursing home

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Mayor Joseph Carfora is calling for more to be done after 12 coronavirus related deaths have occurred at Whispering Pines Nursing Home.

The Mayor wrote a letter to the Commissioner of the State Department of Public Health earlier this week about the health and welfare of residents and staff at Whispering Pines.

The letter reads in part: “There are concerns about ongoing operation, and apprehensions about the lack of information and the quality of information that is being shared with the families, guardians, and/or conservators of residents.”

The Health Department is now providing guidance and oversight with the Healthcare quality and safety branch working inside the facility.