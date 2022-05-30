EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven police arrested a juvenile after threats were made against several students at Joseph Melillo Middle School.

JMMS Principal Darci Doyon said the threats were reported to the administration and police department on Monday. Police said an investigation quickly led to a juvenile suspect who cooperated fully with investigators.

“After conducting interviews and investigating the matter, it was learned that one juvenile, who is a student at JMMS, was responsible for the threats. Contact was immediately made with the juvenile and their parents / guardians who cooperated fully with the investigation,” said East Haven Police Chief Edward Lennon.

Lennon said the juvenile is due to appear in court Tuesday.

Police said increased police presence will be seen at all schools until the end of the school year.

Doyon sent out a statement to all parents and guardians of students at the school to inform them of the incident, saying in part: “We continue to encourage all students to report any threat or concern they may see or hear. Parents and guardians are encouraged to monitor their child’s social media use and activity.”

East Haven Superintendent of Schools Erica Forti also issued a statement.