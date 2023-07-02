NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a friendly, but intense, battle Saturday between two local fire departments.

East Haven’s Bravest took on the Elm City Ravens in softball for bragging rights. The teams had 15 runs combined, and led to an 8-7 East Haven win.

While the game was between rival teams, it was a chance for the firefighters to have a day of fun.

“We’ve having a great time,” said Eli Rosario Jr., the captain of the Elm City Ravens. “We’re just blessed to be out here with family and friends. We have a great turnout — our first fire department game in a long time versus another fire department. We’re playing against East Haven, some brothers that we hold dear.”

Rosario said the gave was a combination of wanting to win, mixed with having fun in a prep game for when the team takes on the police department in a few months.