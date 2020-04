EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven police are responding to a car crash involving a building in the area of Main Street and Hemingway Avenue midday Wednesday.

Police say the car crashed into the Bank of America on Main Street. The crash left minor damage to both the building and the vehicle, and the bank remained open following the crash.

There are minor, non-life threatening injuries.

News 8 is on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.