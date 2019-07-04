East Haven PD identify motorcyclist injured on Rte. 80 Wednesday night, found with Heroin

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–East Haven police responded to a motorcycle accident on Foxon Road (Route 80) on Wednesday evening.

Police identified the motorcycle operator as Joe Montero, 41.

Montero was traveling west when he collided with an oncoming Mazda turning left at the Citgo gas station. Montero was ejected from his bike.

Montero was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital and sustained serious injuries.

Police said Montero’s motorcycle did not have a license plate on it and does not appear to be registered. Police added he was riding with a suspended license.

Police discovered Montero had 5 bags of what they suspect to be Heroin, which tested positive for Fentanyl. Montero also had other drugs on him. Charges are pending for the narcotics he possessed.

Police caught the incident on a nearby patrol car’s dash cam.

Connecticut State Police C.A.R.S. Unit was called in for further investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Trooper First Class Mark DiCocco #308 at 203-630-8079.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.