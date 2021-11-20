East Haven PD: Man sustains gunshot wounds after alleged robbery attempt

New Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after receiving a call of a gunshot victim who was shot in the abdomen early Saturday morning.

When responding officers arrived at Yale New Haven Hospital around 3 a.m., they located a 25-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told the police he was in his vehicle in the rear parking lot of Rumbas Cafe and Bar at 679 Main St when two masked men approached him and attempted robbery.

The victim was asked to give up his money and a designer belt but decided to fight back.

The victim states one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a black handgun and shot him. During the time of the incident, several officers were in the area focusing on crime suppression and bar closings.

Officers around the area said they didn’t hear any scuffling or gunshots. Officers also said nobody went to the police looking for help during the time of the incident.

Investigators were unable to locate any valuable video depicting the incident. East Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division has taken over the investigation.

East Haven Police say any witnesses during this incident are urged to contact Detective Monique Colbert at mcolbert@easthavenpolice.com or Detective John Fraenza at jfraenza@easthavenpolice.com

