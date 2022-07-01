A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are looking for witnesses to a serious crash that resulted in someone’s injury that took place on Thursday.

The crash took place at the intersection of Saltonstall Parkway and Main Street in East Haven, just after 9:30 a.m. Dispatchers said they received multiple 911 calls reporting the accident, which was described to them as very serious.

Responding units found that a pickup truck and small sedan had been involved in the collision, and both cars had heavy front-end damage.

The East Haven Fire Department said they responded to the scene and extricated an elderly female from a 1995 Toyota Corolla. She was treated on the scene before being transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured, however, and did not require a hospital or medical attention.

Anyone who may have witnessed this accident is asked to contact Sergeant Ryan Gorman at rgorman@easthavenpolice.com